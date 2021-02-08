Analysts Expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to Post $0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%.

Shares of Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.30 on Monday. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The stock has a market cap of $205.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.27, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,991,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 77,017 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 18,851 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 41.5% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 209,670 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute during the third quarter worth approximately $897,000. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

