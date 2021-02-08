Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Kforce (KFRC)

Kforce (NASDAQ: KFRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/4/2021 – Kforce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

2/3/2021 – Kforce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $48.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

1/28/2021 – Kforce was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

1/22/2021 – Kforce was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

1/20/2021 – Kforce had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $37.00 to $48.00.

1/4/2021 – Kforce was upgraded by analysts at Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KFRC opened at $45.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.86. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.60 and a 12-month high of $45.81. The firm has a market cap of $989.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Kforce Inc alerts:

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,671 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,529. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kforce in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.5% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kforce by 14,220.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Kforce by 252.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kforce in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.