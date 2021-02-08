Analysts Set British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) Price Target at GBX 431.38

British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) (LON:BLND) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 431.38 ($5.64).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of British Land Company Plc (BLND.L) from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 335 ($4.38) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Chris Grigg sold 220,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 474 ($6.19), for a total value of £1,042,800 ($1,362,424.88). Also, insider Irvinder Goodhew acquired 2,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 491 ($6.41) per share, for a total transaction of £12,731.63 ($16,633.96). In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,687 shares of company stock worth $1,318,225.

LON:BLND traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 459.30 ($6.00). 2,506,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,097,700. The company has a market capitalization of £4.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. British Land Company Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 309.40 ($4.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 591.60 ($7.73). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 465.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 409.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a GBX 8.40 ($0.11) dividend. This is an increase from British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s previous dividend of $7.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. British Land Company Plc (BLND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -11.64%.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at Â£13.7bn (British Land share: Â£10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

