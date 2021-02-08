Analysts Set Expectations for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of ELF opened at $22.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.29 and a 200 day moving average of $20.83. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 177,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,383,000 after buying an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 992,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,228,000 after buying an additional 360,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 7,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 21,813 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total transaction of $490,356.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lauren Cooks Levitan sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $100,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 460,116 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,347. Corporate insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

