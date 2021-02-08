Analysts Set Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Target Price at $19.80

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.80.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Stratasys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 75.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 22,071 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 10,480 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 57.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 81,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 29,565 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 133.7% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 95,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 54,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Stratasys by 102.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after buying an additional 424,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SSYS traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. 62,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,711,646. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $18.65. Stratasys has a 12-month low of $11.89 and a 12-month high of $52.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.80.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.14 million. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stratasys will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

