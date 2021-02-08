Analysts Set Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) PT at C$9.44

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$9.44.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VET shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$8.00 target price (up from C$7.00) on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James raised shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) stock opened at C$6.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$6.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.10. Vermilion Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of C$2.20 and a twelve month high of C$19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.91.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.44) by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$282.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.55 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.70, for a total value of C$47,944.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$273,991.20.

Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET.TO) Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and optimization of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 79% working interest in 665,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 423,200 net acres of undeveloped land, and 439 net producing natural gas wells and 3,402 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 335 net producing oil wells and 2.0 net producing gas wells in France.

