Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.91.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $62.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, FBN Securities raised their price target on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

PLAN stock opened at $80.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.49 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.62. Anaplan has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $80.52.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $114.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $804,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,052,209.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $3,501,169.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,359,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,472,462.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,211 shares of company stock worth $24,563,525 in the last three months. 7.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Anaplan in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

