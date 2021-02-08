Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.37

Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.37 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 254 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADRZY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Andritz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Andritz Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

