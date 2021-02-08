Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Andritz AG is engages in the provision of plants, equipment and services for hydropower stations. Its operating segment consists of Hydro; Pulp & Paper; Metals and Separation. Hydro segment installs and offers electromechanical systems, pumps and hydropower equipment. Pulp & Paper segment manufactures and trades tissue, board and paper products. Metals segment processes cold-rolled carbon steel, metal strip and stainless steel. Separation segment produces belts, screw passes, screens, drains cantrifuges, discs, drum filters, filter presses, separators, thickeners, flocculent systems and thermal systems. Andritz AG is headquartered in Graz, Austria. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Andritz from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.00.

OTCMKTS:ADRZY opened at $10.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.91. Andritz has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $10.13.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for hydropower stations, pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Pulp & Paper, Metals, and Separation. The Hydro segment supplies electromechanical equipment and services for hydropower plants; and pumps for irrigation, water supply, and flood control, as well as offers turbo generators.

