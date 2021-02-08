ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Cut to “Neutral” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on ANGI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut ANGI Homeservices from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.39.

ANGI opened at $16.25 on Friday. ANGI Homeservices has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,626.63 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $12.46.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $359.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 211,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,508,088.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Craig M. Smith sold 371,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total value of $3,873,509.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,180,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,304,321.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,753 shares of company stock worth $4,943,790 over the last ninety days. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after buying an additional 704,106 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,267,000 after buying an additional 1,314,782 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $8,544,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ANGI Homeservices by 39.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 690,831 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 194,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter worth $7,247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting consumers with home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; and provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking.

