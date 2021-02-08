Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NLY stock opened at $8.57 on Monday. Annaly Capital Management has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.00%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.06.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

