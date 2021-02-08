ANON (ANON) Trading Up 82.2% Over Last 7 Days

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 47% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 8th. One ANON coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. ANON has a market cap of $13,960.91 and $29.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ANON has traded 82.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ANON alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00050591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.45 or 0.00170710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.11 or 0.00054636 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002176 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $482.66 or 0.01050334 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io. The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

Buying and Selling ANON

ANON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ANON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ANON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.