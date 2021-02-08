Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Holdings Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio trimmed its position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,546 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AM. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Antero Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered Antero Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Antero Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.71.

In related news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $60,881.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $260,817.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $8.04 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its 200-day moving average is $6.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $1.69 and a 12-month high of $8.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.40%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

