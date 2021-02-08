Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 598,631 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Anthem were worth $192,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 16.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anthem during the third quarter worth $211,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 53.1% in the third quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Anthem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANTM stock opened at $290.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $315.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.76. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $320.00 to $360.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

