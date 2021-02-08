Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Wright Investors Service Inc.

Wright Investors Service Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Anthem by 1,122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 317,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,150,000 after purchasing an additional 291,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Anthem by 2,232.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 296,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after buying an additional 283,961 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Anthem by 490.4% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 323,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,960,000 after buying an additional 268,527 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Anthem by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,068,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,679,000 after buying an additional 237,568 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Anthem by 469.6% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 177,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,796,000 after acquiring an additional 146,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Anthem alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Anthem from $389.00 to $382.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $402.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.60.

In other Anthem news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares in the company, valued at $12,024,591.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM opened at $291.01 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $315.78 and a 200-day moving average of $295.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $72.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. Anthem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.03 and a twelve month high of $340.98.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.55%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

Receive News & Ratings for Anthem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anthem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.