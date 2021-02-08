Anyswap (ANY) Price Reaches $1.35 on Top Exchanges

Anyswap (CURRENCY:ANY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 8th. Anyswap has a total market cap of $23.88 million and approximately $156,483.00 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Anyswap has traded 414.7% higher against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $1.35 or 0.00003133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Anyswap alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00051940 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001035 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.17 or 0.00171588 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 48.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.27 or 0.00072349 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00059880 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00067268 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.95 or 0.00210390 BTC.

Anyswap Token Profile

Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,637,470 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official website is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

Anyswap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.