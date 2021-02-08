AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) Given New GBX 265 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AO World plc (AO.L) (LON:AO) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a hold rating on shares of AO World plc (AO.L) in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th.

AO stock opened at GBX 335 ($4.38) on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 336.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 236.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.80. AO World plc has a 52-week low of GBX 46.67 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 444.50 ($5.81). The firm has a market cap of £1.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.79.

AO World plc (AO.L) Company Profile

AO World plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of domestic appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company retails fridge freezers, cookers and washing machines, and audiovisual equipment, as well as computing, mobile, and gaming products.

