Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Up 10% Following Dividend Announcement

Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) shares shot up 10% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $17.91 and last traded at $17.84. 10,533,548 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 9,719,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.22.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Apache from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Apache presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.81. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Apache by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 126,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in Apache by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 80,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Apache by 152.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,292,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,376,000 after purchasing an additional 779,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apache by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile (NASDAQ:APA)

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

