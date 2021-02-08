Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Ninepoint Partners LP

Ninepoint Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 29.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Apple were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 284.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,397,000 after buying an additional 74,523 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in Apple by 206.0% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 8,172 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares during the period. F&V Capital Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 226.8% during the third quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,457,000 after buying an additional 8,733 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Apple by 256.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 40,797 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,725,000 after buying an additional 29,348 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 281.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 212,045 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,557,000 after purchasing an additional 156,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.76 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $132.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.71. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Apple in a research note on Monday, October 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $171.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.61.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

