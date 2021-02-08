Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) rose 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 537,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 831,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

Several brokerages recently commented on APTX. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Aptinyx in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Aptinyx from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Aptinyx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptinyx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.32.

The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.57.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36 million. Aptinyx had a negative return on equity of 46.43% and a negative net margin of 2,108.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptinyx Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aptinyx in the second quarter valued at $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aptinyx by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 52,422 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Aptinyx by 100.0% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Aptinyx by 14.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aptinyx during the second quarter worth about $574,000. 43.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

