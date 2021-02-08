Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) PT Raised to $160.00

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

APTV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Aptiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the company from $110.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.57.

APTV stock opened at $147.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Aptiv has a fifty-two week low of $29.22 and a fifty-two week high of $152.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 8.42%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 34,744.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 30,663 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 97,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $490,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Aptiv by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 15,064 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

