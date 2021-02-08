Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) Trading 5.5% Higher

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) shares traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.14 and last traded at $36.98. 303,093 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 322,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.04.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Get Arcutis Biotherapeutics alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts anticipate that Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, Director Bhaskar Chaudhuri sold 9,949 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $330,804.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 901,340 shares in the company, valued at $29,969,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Smither sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $43,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,950 shares of company stock worth $448,113.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 110.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics during the third quarter worth $286,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 86.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical cream formulation of roflumilast that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.