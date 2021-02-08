Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Sets New 52-Week High at $324.24

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $324.24 and last traded at $323.98, with a volume of 586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $321.91.

ANET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $235.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.05.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.90 and its 200 day moving average is $251.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total value of $447,994.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,693,745.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.68, for a total transaction of $2,586,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,310 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 282,207 shares of company stock valued at $79,451,993. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

