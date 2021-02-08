Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives $31.08 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.08.

Several brokerages recently commented on ATZAF. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Aritzia from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Get Aritzia alerts:

ATZAF stock traded up $1.43 on Wednesday, hitting $23.01. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $6.45 and a twelve month high of $23.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.60.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

Featured Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Aritzia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aritzia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.