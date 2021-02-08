Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Get The Scotts Miracle-Gro alerts:

In other news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.41, for a total transaction of $528,594.55. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,976 shares of company stock valued at $9,777,014. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SMG stock opened at $236.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $215.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.00. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $76.50 and a one year high of $250.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.13.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $274.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $180.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.00.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Scotts Miracle-Gro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.