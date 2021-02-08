Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.45 Million Stock Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,008 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 3.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 48,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 40,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NWL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.30.

Shares of Newell Brands stock opened at $26.13 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -100.50, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.44 and a 52-week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Newell Brands Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Appliances and Cookware, Food and Commercial, Home and Outdoor Living, and Learning and Development. The Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr.

