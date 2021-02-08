Arizona State Retirement System Sells 3,566 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,566 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $2,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the third quarter worth $233,000. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 17.0% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Formula One Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FWONK stock opened at $44.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.05. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $47.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $693.12 million. On average, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FWONK. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.25.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

