Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $110.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARWR. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.43.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $89.19. The stock had a trading volume of 42,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,075. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.87. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $91.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.38 and a beta of 1.62.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total transaction of $1,405,268.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 38,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $2,670,964.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,521,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,139,002.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 191,414 shares of company stock worth $14,026,606. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 28,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,515 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 30,786 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 107,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 44,228 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

