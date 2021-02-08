Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) PT Raised to $97.00 at Chardan Capital

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) had its price objective upped by Chardan Capital from $81.00 to $97.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. B. Riley raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ARWR opened at $90.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.70 and a beta of 1.62. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.51 and a 52 week high of $91.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.87.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($1.20). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 96.09% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.28, for a total transaction of $249,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James C. Hamilton sold 19,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.53, for a total value of $1,405,268.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 171,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,417,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,414 shares of company stock valued at $14,026,606 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 937.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; ARO-Lung2 for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder; ARO-COV for the treatment of COVID-19 and other pulmonary-borne pathogens; and ARO-HIF2, which is in phase Ib for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

Featured Article: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.