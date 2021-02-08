Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Equities researchers at William Blair reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 4th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.11.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Shares of APAM stock opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $43.70. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $55.25.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $261.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.33 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 279.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 211,203 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,235,000 after purchasing an additional 155,474 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 193.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 19,387 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 21.0% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 330,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,873,000 after purchasing an additional 57,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the third quarter worth about $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 124.34%.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

