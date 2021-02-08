ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) Shares Gap Up to $11.21

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $11.21, but opened at $14.49. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III shares last traded at $13.97, with a volume of 612 shares.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARYA. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth about $4,288,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,576,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth approximately $10,816,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ARYA)

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

