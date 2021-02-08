Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Acquires 975 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after acquiring an additional 186,413 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after acquiring an additional 343,577 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after acquiring an additional 302,995 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after buying an additional 316,543 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,822,000 after buying an additional 74,102 shares during the period.

BSCM stock opened at $21.73 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $23.76.

