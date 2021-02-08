Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Invests $216,000 in Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 56.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.2% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS opened at $174.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $170.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.28. Vanguard Industrials Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $89.88 and a 12-month high of $176.68.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

