Ashfield Capital Partners LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock opened at $54.50 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $54.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.81.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

