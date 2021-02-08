ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €435.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €405.00 ($476.47) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €325.00 ($382.35) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €450.00 ($529.41) target price on shares of ASML and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €418.33 ($492.16).

