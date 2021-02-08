ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $15.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Societe Generale raised shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 95,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,275. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.79.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 9.35%. Analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

