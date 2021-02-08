Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Boosts Stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 51.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 116,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,871 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMC. Hennessy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $10,482,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Commercial Metals by 225.9% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,117,000 after acquiring an additional 350,990 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter valued at $4,924,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commercial Metals by 128.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 313,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 176,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Commercial Metals by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,924,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after acquiring an additional 166,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMC opened at $21.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.91. Commercial Metals has a 52-week low of $10.76 and a 52-week high of $24.16.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 20th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

In other news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 82,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total value of $1,877,215.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 769,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,589,431.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

