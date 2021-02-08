Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.24 Million Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. cut its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 277,886 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in RadNet were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 21.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,160 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in RadNet by 4.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 100,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in RadNet by 17.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 6,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in RadNet by 3.2% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 227,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Shares of RDNT opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $993.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.61 and a beta of 1.52. RadNet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $23.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical research company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.68 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RadNet news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 15,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.48, for a total transaction of $277,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,968,198.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $191,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 447,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,538,979.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,000 shares of company stock worth $1,609,600. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. It offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.