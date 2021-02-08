Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.26 Million Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 906.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,672 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 105,077 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.56% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,434 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 22,714 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,940 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCEI. Truist increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bonanza Creek Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE:BCEI opened at $23.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $492.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.99.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $58.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.23 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 4.09%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, focuses on the extraction of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved reserves of 121.9 million barrel of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.