Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $2.55 Million Holdings in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,940 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.48% of Heritage Commerce worth $2,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 11,783 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 464.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 11,305 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HTBK opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. The company has a market cap of $553.02 million, a P/E ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.26. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $12.03.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.60%.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $89,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares in the company, valued at $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.38.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

