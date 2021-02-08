Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $3.01 Million in Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 195,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 4th quarter worth $1,511,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 8,338 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Clarus by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 8,447 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clarus during the 3rd quarter worth $390,000. 63.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CLAR shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Clarus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.90.

In other news, Director Donald House sold 7,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $109,612.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Clarus stock opened at $17.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Clarus Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $535.53 million, a PE ratio of 49.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $64.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.75 million. Clarus had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 6.81%. Analysts expect that Clarus Co. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. Clarus’s payout ratio is 16.39%.

Clarus Company Profile

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare markets.

