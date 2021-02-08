Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,909 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,689,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group stock opened at $908.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $902.44 and its 200-day moving average is $859.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $500.24 and a 1 year high of $952.76. The company has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.90 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $825.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

