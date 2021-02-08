Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Stock Price Up 18.4%

Assertio Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASRT) shares shot up 18.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.10 and last traded at $1.03. 60,313,469 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 17,505,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ASRT shares. Gabelli lowered Assertio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assertio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 million, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average is $0.64.

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.04). Assertio had a negative return on equity of 259.36% and a negative net margin of 145.15%. The firm had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Assertio Holdings, Inc. will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Group L.P. Cr sold 500,000 shares of Assertio stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.36, for a total value of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 7,784,334 shares of company stock worth $2,880,204 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Assertio by 5,626.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 121,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 118,997 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 39.2% during the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 701,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 197,500 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Assertio by 12.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,480,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 393,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Assertio by 277.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 418,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 307,300 shares during the last quarter. 39.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in the United States. Its specialty pharmaceutical products include CAMBIA, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug (NSAID) for treating migraine; Zipsor, an NSAID for relief of mild to moderate acute pain; Gralise, a once-daily formulation of gabapentin for the management of postherpetic neuralgia; NUCYNTA ER, an extended-release version of tapentadol for the management of neuropathic pain associated with diabetic peripheral neuropathy; and NUCYNTA IR, an immediate release version of tapentadol for the management of moderate to severe acute pain.

