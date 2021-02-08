Assurant (AIZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of AIZ opened at $134.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. Assurant has a 52 week low of $76.27 and a 52 week high of $143.67.

Assurant declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 12th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

