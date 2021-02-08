Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $55.75.

AAWW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.03, for a total value of $280,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,636 shares in the company, valued at $2,108,745.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total transaction of $111,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $958,371.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,108 shares of company stock worth $3,114,800 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Air Worldwide stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.59. The company had a trading volume of 13,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,804. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $14.97 and a one year high of $69.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.65 and a 200 day moving average of $57.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The transportation company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.38. Atlas Air Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $809.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.