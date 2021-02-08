Atlas Copco’s (ATLKY) “Sell” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their sell rating on shares of Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlas Copco has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $63.00.

OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $56.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Atlas Copco has a 12-month low of $25.39 and a 12-month high of $57.77. The firm has a market cap of $68.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

