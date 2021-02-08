ATN Reaches Market Cap of $1.08 Million (ATN)

ATN (CURRENCY:ATN) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. During the last seven days, ATN has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. ATN has a market cap of $1.08 million and approximately $17,776.00 worth of ATN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATN token can now be bought for about $0.0129 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ATN Token Profile

ATN (ATN) is a token. ATN’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,302,524 tokens. The official website for ATN is atn.io. The Reddit community for ATN is /r/ATN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ATN’s official Twitter account is @atn_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ATN is a global artificial intelligence API marketplace where developers, technology suppliers, and buyers come together to access and develop new and innovative forms of A.I. technology, effectively building the next generation of artificial intelligence in a trusted and collaborative environment. ATN is built on a smart-contract enabled next-generation blockchain to provide AIaaS. ATN creates an environment that gives DApps quick and secure access to A.I. capabilities and services. In order to achieve this, ATN will create and ensure the growth of a DBots/DApps ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling ATN

