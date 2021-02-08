ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) Price Target Increased to C$30.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) (TSE:ATA) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)’s FY2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Get ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE ATA opened at C$26.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.76. ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of C$14.27 and a 12 month high of C$27.76. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.89. The stock has a market cap of C$2.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.44.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Mccuaig sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.85, for a total value of C$563,841.60.

About ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO)

ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc provides factory automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in the planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. Its products include ATS SUPERTRAK, a modular conveyor solution; ATS SUPERTRAK micro transport platform; ATS OmniTrak optimal solution; LogiTrack automated electrified monorail for transporting heavy workloads through assembly operations; sortimat Clearliner, a tray handler for clean room requirement; sortimat Workliner tray handling technology solution; ATS Cortex system, a vision device that reduces integration time with standardized hardware and software; ATS SmartVision software, a PC-based vision system; and Illuminate, a factory floor management system.

Further Reading: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (ATA.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.