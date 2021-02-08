Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aurubis (OTCMKTS:AIAGY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AIAGY. Nord/LB upgraded shares of Aurubis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

Get Aurubis alerts:

Shares of AIAGY remained flat at $$40.00 during mid-day trading on Monday. Aurubis has a 12-month low of $28.60 and a 12-month high of $44.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.49.

Aurubis Company Profile

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Aurubis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurubis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.