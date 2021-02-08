Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Grows Stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MRNA. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Moderna by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA opened at $176.24 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.91 and a twelve month high of $185.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.62. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a PE ratio of -108.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $166.00) on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Moderna from $84.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America cut Moderna from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.72.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 16,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.41, for a total value of $1,310,858.38. Also, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,034 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total transaction of $3,950,615.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 497,667 shares of company stock worth $64,197,615. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

